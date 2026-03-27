In This Brand-New Interview, I Explain the Exact Mind Control Tactic Used to Lock In the Idea That The Current US President is ANTI DEEP STATE - click here to watch and listen.

Some Governments Remove Taxes to Lower Fuel Costs but What’s The Rub? - here I explain the ambush some governments are setting up, by lowering fuel prices and looking like “the nice guy“. Click here to watch.

How Close Is A Major Stock Market Crash? Are You In The Stock Market? What Do You Need To Know To Protect Your Wealth? - click here to watch and listen.

COVID Shots Roll Out In Canada in 2021 and Infant Deaths (of vaccinated mothers) Start to Skyrocket - A Police Officer Connects the Dots and Is Forcibly Instructed to Stand Down - click here to watch.