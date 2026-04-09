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“It Seems Like Blind American Ignorance”: The New U.S. War on Iraq

As a reader-funded independent news outlet, we operate free from the influence of governments, advertisers, and corporate backers. This is essential to our mission: to report on what matters most, beholden only to the truth. In that spirit, we made a commitment to ensure that our journalism is free for everyone, not locked behind a paywall. But that mea…