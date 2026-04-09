AMERICAN TAXPAYERS IS WHAT IS KEEPING ISRAELIS ALIVE & GENOCIDING WITH IMPUNITY...TAKE A GOOD LOOK IN THE MIRROR...
ISRAEL NEEDS TO BE OBLITERATED...STAY ON THE FILES...
People attend the funeral ceremony of Popular Mobilization Forces members killed in U.S. and Israeli airstrike on a base in Iraq’s Anbar province, at the Imam Ali shrine in Najaf, Iraq on April 1, 2026.
Though the law itself does not explicitly mention children, it does not exclude them either. Knowing Israel’s treatment and legal classification of Palestinian children, this distinction is not minor—it is decisive.