AMERICAN SOLDIERS...WTF IS WRONG WITH YOU? STAND THE FUK DOWN! YOU ARE COMMITTING WAR CRIMES AGAINST THE MIDDLE EAST...YOU ARE NOT AMERICAN HEROES...YOU ARE OCCUPYING MURDERERS...YOU ARE NOT FIGHTING FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE...YOU ARE NOT FIGHTING FOR FREEDOM...WALK OUTAlicia LutzJul 13, 2026231Share231Share
The masses should physically overwhelm the personal security teams of Trump and drag him out, skin him alive, then blowtorch him very slowly for as long as he can be kept alive in recompense for what would very sadly only amount to a tiny fraction of a millionth of the incalculably vast amount of suffering he is directly responsible for in Gaza, Iran and Ukraine and elsewhere.
The kids in Gaza, even little babies, get their arms and legs blown off, eyes blown out, eardrums blown in, skin burned off and lungs horribly burned by various incendiary weapons including white phosphorus dropped by the Israelis deliberately on designated refugee tent areas into which those Gentiles intended to be attacked in reality are being driven with false assurances of security given by the sadistic lying jews, and after repeated attacks have to undergo surgery with no pain killers in the few hospitals that are still standing, with the few surgeons that have not yet been deliberately murdered by the jews in Gaza, they have to undergo surgery on their stumped limbs and other horrific injuries with no anaesthetic.
The unbearable agonizing pain of that is inconceivable, it is another dimension of experience altogether, one that Trump and ALL jews all over the entire planet need to become physically acquainted with personally by direct personal experience of being made to suffer the precise same kind of injuries that the jews gleefully inflict on Gentiles, as only by that lesson will they become discouraged from casual mass murder of Gentiles as a form of pleasure-seeking. That should help to discourage the jews from wanting to reincarnate on this planet again.
Their jewish Torah as quoted by leading Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi states that "of all the goyim (Gentiles) in the entire world, THERE ARE TO BE NO SURVIVORS". This Torah contains additional commentaries that are not known of by the Christians or other Gentile religions, and also contains orally transmitted sections, kept so obviously to prevent any Gentiles from acquiring a hard copy and then revealing the existentially hostile anti-Gentile contents to other Gentiles to alert the Gentile world of the existential danger that is threatened by the very existence of jews on this planet.
The complete unredacted version of the Torah contains this edict that ONLY ALL jews in ALL the different jewish sects throughout the entire world use, which jews alone know the real contents of, but Gentiles get to know of such things only when revealed by rabbis like Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi and other rabbis like him.
So it is not 'just the Zionists', 'just the Talmudists', 'just the Khazarians' and other such jewish-originated psy-ops, is it is ALL jews on the entire planet.
Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi said that the Torah instructs that when all the goyim in the whole world have been killed, that even any memory of any goy (Gentiles) ever having even existed should be totally erased from the memory of every jew, as even the memory of any goy (Gentile) having so much as even existed in this world is "FILTHY" states the Torah.
This being said, that the goyim (Gentiles) are obviously considered by the Torah to be so unbearably "filthy" means the jews cannot possibly really be living in our Gentile nations as friends.
In reality, the persistently reincarnating hive mind jew soul tribe who constantly reincarnate only as jews or crypto-jews are actually cold-blooded murderously-minded hostiles who are gathering intelligence, infiltrating political establishments, the armed forces, the mass media, education, finance, arms manufacturing and medical institutions in order to put a vice-like grip around the throats of the entire Gentile world.
It is time every Gentile in the world got to be given this kind of information, in order that the Gentiles of the world can become sufficiently enraged at the carefully planned threat of their own intended total extinction so that they respond in like manner against the invading parasitic jew species and beat the jews at their own game and remove every last jew from the face of this entire planet for all time.
This must involve the creation of a permanent body of spiritual, psychic, political experts and military intelligence experts who can see if any jew soul infiltrators are still hidden deep cover as sleeper agents or ever again reincarnate on this planet in the attempt to set up a new jew invader program to infiltrate and seize it, and this permanent Gentile security body must ruthlessly crush out of existence any attempted reinvasion of this planet.
In spiritual terms this planet is considered a very unique planet, one that is actually a multidimensional interface point, so if the jews take this planet, and permanently eradicate all Gentiles, they will also gain control over many areas of spiritual importance on this planet and vindictively block areas by which Gentile spiritual seekers may gain rapid progress, and this is surely another major consideration in the matter of why the extremely callous and selfish self-worshipping jews have been so fanatically working on taking this entire planet for several thousand years already using extremely cruel and sadistic and murderous methods.
The jews say that goyim (Gentiles) are an eternal demonic threat against the jews, so we Gentiles must realistically hold the same view about the jews, there can be no peace or treaty between any of mankind and the jews as long as the jews remain jews or crypto-jews.
The jewish 'scriptures' say "make no peace or treaty with them". The jews are currently demonstrating that they follow that edict to the letter right now, and all of mankind must respond against the jews in that same manner or the jews will ultimately fully exterminate all of mankind.
There is no other choice for mankind, it is either we do that or we will experience the entire species of mankind being made permanently extinct at the cruel hands of the jewish world dictators now in power.
Yet the obvious majority of Gentile people in the US (and most other Gentile nations) shy away from even thinking about that, and Americans voted for this Chabad Lubavitcher jew monster Trump, who was a lifelong crypto-jew who converted to Chabad Lubavitcher jew in 2017, and has since received a massive silver rabbinical crown from 150 Chabad Lubavitcher rabbis, but these Americans and other Americans will not now remove him, because largely, not only is the system overwhelmingly Stasi-like, oppressive and powerful, these people themselves have also effectively been mentally blunted through deliberate government programming so that they will continue to mindlessly serve their purpose as the living dead bullet farm slaves of the jews.
Trump is literally insane as all jews are and is violently blowing up in a typical sadistic jewish fury to divert the attention of his Gentile slave subjects away from the demonically insane jew 'elite' species' habit of literally raping, torturing, draining blood from, and then feeding on flesh meat from Gentile babies, children and teenagers, and feeding on the 'loosh' energy, the pranic life force energy that the invading vampire jew species take from our Gentile species, which has been going on for thousands of years.
Trump still wants the FBI files on the jewish black magician Epstein redacted to remove all trace of himself, though that has not been as effective as Trump would like, but Trump just carries on as if none of this is real, hoping to sweep all the 'goyim' in America and the rest of the world to their deaths by ramping up jingoistic hysteria while intending to murder suicide as many of the Gentiles in an unwinnable mass nuclear ritual holocaust blood sacrifice by fire, the ultimate holocaust energy offering, to the jews THEMSELVES as the jews consider THEMSELVES to be 'the Elohim', 'the gods' of the Torah. The pranic life force energy to be taken from the dying billions of Gentiles is required for a massive occult operation of an interdimensional nature, surely involving CERN.
These sadistic jewish bastards do not know pain themselves, and laugh as they burn Gentile kids alive at 3,000 C with white phosphorus weapons disgustingly supplied by paedophile Chabad Lubavitcher jew Trump in the White House.
The heavily redacted Epstein files should not be allowed to be redacted anymore, all those responsible should also be liquidated as deadly enemy forces, as they are redacting the files to protect the identities of invading hostile alien jew vampire species who are attacking our species of mankind to death.
The late head Rabbi Menachem Schneerson, and the leading head Rabbi Michael Laitman of a different kabbalist jewish sect have stated that jews actually come from a different dimension entirely and are an entirely different and superior species to mankind in terms of both body and soul, who have merely adopted the form of man to appear as 'humans' in order to infiltrate our species and hijack the planet, with the ultimate intention of exterminating all of mankind to seize the planet for the invading jew species alone to live on.
The masses should physically overwhelm the personal security teams of Trump and drag him out, skin him alive, then blowtorch him very slowly for as long as he can be kept alive in recompense for what would very sadly only amount to a tiny fraction of a millionth of the incalculably vast amount of suffering he is directly responsible for in Gaza, Iran and Ukraine and elsewhere.
The kids in Gaza, even little babies, get their arms and legs blown off, eyes blown out, eardrums blown in, skin burned off and lungs horribly burned by various incendiary weapons including white phosphorus dropped by the Israelis deliberately on designated refugee tent areas into which those Gentiles intended to be attacked in reality are being driven with false assurances of security given by the sadistic lying jews, and after repeated attacks have to undergo surgery with no pain killers in the few hospitals that are still standing, with the few surgeons that have not yet been deliberately murdered by the jews in Gaza, they have to undergo surgery on their stumped limbs and other horrific injuries with no anaesthetic.
The unbearable agonizing pain of that is inconceivable, it is another dimension of experience altogether, one that Trump and ALL jews all over the entire planet need to become physically acquainted with personally by direct personal experience of being made to suffer the precise same kind of injuries that the jews gleefully inflict on Gentiles, as only by that lesson will they become discouraged from casual mass murder of Gentiles as a form of pleasure-seeking. That should help to discourage the jews from wanting to reinarnate on this planet again.
Their jewish Torah as quoted by leading Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi states that "of all the goyim (Gentiles) in the entire world, THERE ARE TO BE NO SURVIVORS". This Torah contains additional commentaries that are not known of by the Christians or other Gentile religions, and also contains orally transmitted sections, kept so obviously to prevent any Gentiles from acquiring a hard copy and then revealing the existentially hostile anti-Gentile contents to other Gentiles to alert the Gentile world of the existential danger that is threatened by the very existence of jews on this planet.
The complete unredacted version of the Torah contains this edict that ONLY ALL jews in ALL the different jewish sects throughout the entire world use, which jews alone know the real contents of, but Gentiles get to know of such things only when revealed by rabbis like Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi and other rabbis like him.
So it is not 'just the Zionists', 'just the Talmudists', 'just the Khazarians' and other such jewish-originated psy-ops, is it is ALL jews on the entire planet.
Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi said that the Torah instructs that when all the goyim in the whole world have been killed, that even any memory of any goy (Gentiles) ever having even existed should be totally erased from the memory of every jew, as even the memory of any goy (Gentile) having so much as even existed in this world is "FILTHY" states the Torah.
This being said, that the goyim (Gentiles) are obviously considered by the Torah to be so unbearably "filthy" means the jews cannot possibly really be living in our Gentile nations as friends.
In reality, the persistently reincarnating hive mind jew soul tribe who constantly reincarnate only as jews or crypto-jews are actually cold-blooded murderously-minded hostiles who are gathering intelligence, infiltrating political establishments, the armed forces, the mass media, education, finance, arms manufacturing and medical institutions in order to put a vice-like grip around the throats of the entire Gentile world.
It is time every Gentile in the world got to be given this kind of information, in order that the Gentiles of the world can become sufficiently enraged at the carefully planned threat of their own intended total extinction so that they respond in like manner against the invading parasitic jew species and beat the jews at their own game and remove every last jew from the face of this entire planet for all time.
This must involve the creation of a permanent body of spiritual, psychic, political experts and military intelligence experts who can see if any jew soul infiltrators are still hidden deep cover as sleeper agents or ever again reincarnate on this planet in the attempt to set up a new jew invader program to infiltrate and seize it, and this permanent Gentile security body must ruthlessly crush out of existence any attempted reinvasion of this planet.
In spiritual terms this planet is considered a very unique planet, one that is actually a multidimensional interface point, so if the jews take this planet, and permanently eradicate all Gentiles, they will also gain control over many areas of spiritual importance on this planet and vindictively block areas by which Gentile spiritual seekers may gain rapid progress, and this is surely another major consideration in the matter of why the extremely callous and selfish self-worshipping jews have been so fanatically working on taking this entire planet for several thousand years already using extremely cruel and sadistic and murderous methods.
The jews say that goyim (Gentiles) are an eternal demonic threat against the jews, so we Gentiles must realistically hold the same view about the jews, there can be no peace or treaty between any of mankind and the jews as long as the jews remain jews or crypto-jews.
The jewish 'scriptures' say "make no peace or treaty with them". The jews are currently demonstrating that they follow that edict to the letter right now, and all of mankind must respond against the jews in that same manner or the jews will ultimately fully exterminate all of mankind.
There is no other choice for mankind, it is either we do that or we will experience the entire species of mankind being made permanently extinct at the cruel hands of the jewish world dictators now in power.
Yet the obvious majority of Gentile people in the US (and most other Gentile nations) shy away from even thinking about that, and Americans voted for this Chabad Lubavitcher jew monster Trump, who was a lifelong crypto-jew who converted to Chabad Lubavitcher jew in 2017, and has since received a massive silver rabbinical crown from 150 Chabad Lubavitcher rabbis, but these Americans and other Americans will not now remove him, because largely, not only is the system overwhelmingly Stasi-like, oppressive and powerful, these people themselves have also effectively been mentally blunted through deliberate government programming so that they will continue to mindlessly serve their purpose as the living dead bullet farm slaves of the jews.
Trump is literally insane as all jews are and is violently blowing up in a typical sadistic jewish fury to divert the attention of his Gentile slave subjects away from the demonically insane jew 'elite' species' habit of literally raping, torturing, draining blood from, and then feeding on flesh meat from Gentile babies, children and teenagers, and feeding on the 'loosh' energy, the pranic life force energy that the invading vampire jew species take from our Gentile species, which has been going on for thousands of years.
Trump still wants the FBI files on the jewish black magician Epstein redacted to remove all trace of himself, though that has not been as effective as Trump would like, but Trump just carries on as if none of this is real, hoping to sweep all the 'goyim' in America and the rest of the world to their deaths by ramping up jingoistic hysteria while intending to murder suicide as many of the Gentiles in an unwinnable mass nuclear ritual holocaust blood sacrifice by fire, the ultimate holocaust energy offering, to the jews THEMSELVES as the jews consider THEMSELVES to be 'the Elohim', 'the gods' of the Torah. The pranic life force energy to be taken from the dying billlions of Gentiles is required for a massive occult operation of an interdimensional nature, surely involving CERN.
These sadistic jewish bastards do not know pain themselves, and laugh as they burn Gentile kids alive at 3,000 C with white phosphorus weapons disgustingly supplied by paedophile Chabad Lubavitcher jew Trump in the White House.
The heavily redacted Epstein files should not be allowed to be redacted anymore, all those responsible should also be liquidated as deadly enemy forces, as they are redacting the files to protect the identities of invading hostile alien jew vampire species who are attacking our species of mankind to death.
The late head Rabbi Menachem Schneerson, and the leading head Rabbi Michael Laitman of a different kabbalist jewish sect have stated that jews actually come from a different dimension entirely and are an entirely different and superior species to mankind in terms of both body and soul, who have merely adopted the form of man to appear as 'humans' in order to infiltrate our species and hijack the planet, with the ultimate intention of exterminating all of mankind to seize the planet for the invading jew species alone to live on.