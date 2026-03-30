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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
2h

You have to ask, how many of these Soldiers are MkUltra Monarch Victims also, programmed as mercenary Slaves for Satanic Pedo Bankers

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Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
2h

Scofield Bible 1909 promoted the lie that Judaism is an ally of Christianity.

Rothschild funded SCOFIELD Bible 1909 put the lie to paper that Judaism was somehow an ally of Christianity which is not true

35 Acres and the Scofield Bible

Greg Reese Report

https://rumble.com/v770mhi-35-acres-and-the-scofield-bible.html

The Scofield Bible Scam of "Christian Zionism"

https://realnewsandhistory.com/scofield-bible/

https://2vbqh.r.sp1-brevo.net/mk/mr/sh/1t6AVsd2XFnIGA9z2tepJgZkbFB6fp/sFNXUiMZrHAQ

Rabbi Explains The Biblical Prophecy That Has Trump Assisting "The Jewish Kingdom Over All Of Mankind In Jerusalem," And "Surrendering" The United States To It; First His Right Ear Had To Be Grazed

Most Conservatives Right Now Are Carrying The Robes Of Those Ushering In The Final, Totalitarian and Long Planned New World Order; "I Stand With Israel" Is Also "I Stand With The New World Order"

https://substack.com/

app-link/post?publication_id=257742&post_id=146993887

CELIA FARBER

JUL 25

READ IN APP

Link here.

And same clip with commentary, here.

A History Of The New World Order Power Point Presentation By James Perloff

I doubt Trump has any idea that he is being discussed in this way, or that his Make America Great Again, is considered trivia, or garbage. The same could be said for the United States itself is, unless and until it serves its Altar Boy role perfectly in the ushering in of the “Redemption,” (NWO) at the temple in Jerusalem.

I despair at my conservative, Christian friends who “stand with Israel” as conservatives and as Christians—The First De-Programming Level Is the Scofield Bible. That should free all Evangelical Christians up to see the NWO masterplan and oppose it, without feeling they are betraying God and Scripture itself. I wrote about the NWO genesis of the Scofield Reference Bible here.

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Ian Carroll @IanCarrollShow

https://x.com/IanCarrollShow

The Scofield Bible explained.

Christians have NO obligation to Israel!

One of the biggest scams of all time.

https://x.com/AdameMedia/status/1935428587605344284

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