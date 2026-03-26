The U.S. military Oath of Enlistment is a solemn pledge sworn by new recruits to support and defend the U.S. Constitution, bear true faith and allegiance to the same, and obey lawful orders from the President and appointed officers, according to the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ). This legally binding oath applies to all branches of the armed forces.

A new report by the Center on Conscience & War highlights growing unease among US troops amid escalating Israel-Iran tensions. It cites increased calls from service members’ families, opposition within ranks, and declining trust in leadership, especially after the Minab school strike. However, there is no confirmed evidence of soldiers refusing deployment, and the US government has not issued any official response so far.

U.S. Army veteran and Center on Conscience and War Executive Director Mike Prysner discusses with Rania Khalek the growing resistance to a war with Iran inside the U.S. military. As Washington edges toward a possible ground invasion, active-duty troops and their families are flooding the group’s hotline seeking ways to avoid deployment. Prysner explains the legal options for soldiers who refuse to fight, and what the spike in calls reveals about morale, public opinion, and the limits of U.S. war-making power.

The Iran war just started and nobody is talking about what this really means for Black communities across America. If you think this doesn't affect you, you're not paying attention — and that's exactly what they're counting on.

This is the conversation mainstream media refuses to have. From the draft conversation quietly resurfacing to the economic devastation that war always drops on working-class Black neighborhoods first — this video breaks down what's really happening behind the headlines. While everyone argues politics, Black families are about to feel the impact where it hurts most: at the gas pump, in the job market, and on the front lines.

This isn't fear — it's a pattern, and history proves it every single time. If you're over 30 and already feeling the financial squeeze, you need to understand how fast this escalation can unravel everything you've been building.

Watch this before it's too late and share it with everyone who needs to hear the truth right now. Here are some keywords related to the topic that can help enhance your understanding more effectively:

Iran War 2026: What does it mean for Black Americans?

How does war with Iran affect the Black community economically?

Are Black people disproportionately affected by military drafts.

Why Black communities suffer most during wartime economy.

Iran conflict impact on gas prices and working-class families. What the media won't say about Iran and Black America.

How foreign wars hurt Black neighborhoods and wealth building.

Martin Luther King Jr.’s "Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence," delivered April 4, 1967, at Riverside Church, condemned the Vietnam War as an unjust, immoral conflict that crippled domestic antipoverty efforts. He labeled the U.S. "the greatest purveyor of violence in the world" and called for a "radical revolution of values".

Opposition to the Vietnam War: King argued that silence on the war was a betrayal, as it wasted human lives and resources.

“Beyond Vietnam” (1967): Delivered exactly one year before his assassination, this speech described the war as a “demonic suction tube” that drew funds and skills away from necessary social programs.

Impact on the Poor: King highlighted that the war disproportionately sent poor and black young men to fight for liberties abroad that they were denied at home.

Moral and Economic Argument: He believed the war was harming the soul of America, calling for a shift from a “thing-oriented” to a “person-oriented” society.

Controversy: The speech drew widespread criticism from supporters and the government, but King felt compelled by his conscience and role as a minister to speak out.

His anti-war efforts were rooted in his broader commitment to nonviolence, arguing that “wars are poor chisels for carving out peaceful tomorrows”.