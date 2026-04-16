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Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
2h

Military Revolt? End of Globo Manipulation. NOT GONNA HAPPEN!!

I have seen Korea, VietNam, Afghan, Iraq complaints and protests … Never Seen A Military Coup or Rebellion In USA forces. And the black ops military you have no idea which exists

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