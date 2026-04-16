AMERICAN SOLDIERS HAVE NO BUSINESS IN IRAN...THEY ARE THE TERRORIST FOLLOWING UNLAWFUL & UNCONSTITUTIONAL ORDERS...REMEMBER YOUR OATH TO THE CONSTITUTION & YOUR PEOPLE...STAND THE FUK DOWN!Alicia LutzApr 16, 2026414ShareTee Ashby THOUSANDS Of US Troops SURGED To Iran Listen nowan hour ago · 6 likes · 1 comment · Tee AshbyTee Ashby Trump's ceasefire plan and the blockade of the Strait is falling apart. Listen nowan hour ago · 14 likes · 3 comments · Tee AshbyAngryMaleVet They detest himThey don't even want to be in the same room with him #military #Trump… Listen now2 hours ago · 206 likes · 25 comments · AngryMaleVetAngryMaleVet The failing of GOP politicians.The failing of GOP politicians. Full interview with Frmr Ambassador to the Vatican Joe Donnelly on YT and Stack #gop #republicans #Trump… Listen now5 hours ago · 128 likes · 7 comments · AngryMaleVetIS IT PROPAGANDA?®Israel Draws Lebanon's New LinesDear readers and subscribers…Read morean hour ago · 1 like · IS IT PROPAGANDA?®414Share
Military Revolt? End of Globo Manipulation. NOT GONNA HAPPEN!!
I have seen Korea, VietNam, Afghan, Iraq complaints and protests … Never Seen A Military Coup or Rebellion In USA forces. And the black ops military you have no idea which exists