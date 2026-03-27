AMERICAN SOLDIERS DOING THE RIGHT THING...STANDING DOWN!
STAY ON EPSTEIN TRUMP BABY RAPING FILES...
Tee Ashby
'Israeli military is an army of rapists'
BT's @raniakhalek on Israel's attacks on Lebanon: "This army of rapists is currently invading my country. And the only thing standing in the way of me and this army of rapists is Hezbollah…
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5 hours ago · 25 likes · 5 comments · Tee Ashby
AngryMaleVet
Hegseth removes women from promotion list
They're scared of women #military #breakingnews #women…
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6 hours ago · 428 likes · 66 comments · AngryMaleVet
Tee Ashby
'Israeli military is an army of rapists'
BT's @raniakhalek on Israel's attacks on Lebanon: "This army of rapists is currently invading my country. And the only thing standing in the way of me and this army of rapists is Hezbollah…
Listen now
5 hours ago · 30 likes · 5 comments · Tee Ashby