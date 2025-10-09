This video breaks down why those stock purchases matter, what the DOJ’s pre-clearance process really means, and how ethics, public trust, and national security all intersect in this moment. We also explain why lawmakers from both parties are pushing to ban senior officials from trading individual stocks — and what Patel’s testimony reveals about accountability inside today’s FBI. Watch closely: this isn’t just about money. It’s about whether those charged with protecting the public can do so without even the appearance of divided loyalty.