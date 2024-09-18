FRONTLINE goes inside the battle between the Bundy ranching family in the West and the federal government, examining how a simmering fight over land in Nevada and Oregon became deadly and invigorated a wider armed militia movement.

What began as one family’s dispute with the government over grazing fees reinvigorated a national movement of self-styled militias and “Patriots.”

They call themselves Oath Keepers, Constitutional Sheriffs, Three Percenters, sovereign citizens and while each group has its own cause, they rally under the same banner: opposition to what they see as federal overreach.

