Carmella the Roach Killer

Psychopath Hopes Airstrikes Will Work, Reality Politely Declines Invitation

Trump rejected the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, heeded advice from Jared Kushner and a Fox News weekend host, and launched a campaign of airstrikes in an effort to gain leverage. The policy has inflicted economic pain on Iranian civilians without producing regime change or any new agreement, all at the cost of heightened conflict and uncertain lo…