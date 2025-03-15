Sometimes A Magical Invisible Force Exposes The Work on Ourselves That We Forgot To Do - in this brand-new article I talk about the invisible force in the Universe that helped show me the conflicts inside of myself, which I was refusing to look at. It's important to acknowledge the invisible forces that know what we need, in order that we keep evolving and progressing in life. Click here to read. This is a story involving that magical invisible force, which found me in 2021 and changed my life forever.

Was I Overly Aggressive In This Interview? - my frustration was boiling over a bit, given what I've been witnessing over the last 6-8 months, and it showed in this interview I think......as I wanted to sharpen my message even more. This interview was so intense, the couple interviewing me only released the first half, in order that their audience would have time to digest the material.

Germany Citizen Living Inside Nazi Germany Explains "The Theory of Societal Stupidity" - Dietrich Bonhoeffer was a man who lived inside WW II's Nazi Germany. He documented the great fall of morality, inside the German people, via propaganda and mind control. This is exactly what's happening today in 2025, more so now than in 2020 to present day. Eventually put to death for resisting the fatal German mass formation, Dietrich's explanations as to why humans do stupid things are extremely valuable, given what's occurring in our modern time.

Canadian, Australian and UK Governments All Involved with an older System of Public Destruction Known as "Managed Decline" - the working class are getting destroyed using an old ruling group tactic known as "managed decline". Find out what it is and make some moves to guarantee that you and your family survive what's being planned.