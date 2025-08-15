AMERICAN COMPLACENCY...GREED & SELF SERVING...THAT'S HOW WE GOT HERE IF ANYONE WAS WONDERING...
TO WHOM MUCH IS GIVEN...MUCH IS EXPECTED...
WHY IS THIS MFER STILL BREATHING?
Jonathan Cook
Our complicity in Gaza has set the stage for a second genocide - in the West Bank
There is a revealing back story to Israel's so-called E1 Plan, a massive settlement project that includes the building of many thousands of new homes. The plan’s goal is to irreversibly sever the illegally annexed eastern, Palestinian side of Jerusalem from the West Bank, and then break the illegally occupied West Bank into two separate territorial cant…
State of Siege
They Offer Us Statehood Over Our Graves
Today I saw a Palestinian man's decomposing body, decomposed to the extent that all that was left was a spine and some ribs, and perhaps that was a welcome relief to the continuous stream of starving and decomposing children I see daily. The bones rest against Gaza's broken earth, testimony to what international law becomes when applied to Palestinian f…
