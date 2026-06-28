AMERICAN & ISRAEL FLAGS = TREASON
STAY ON THOSE FILES
Tracy Treloar
A City Lost - Full Documentary - YouTube https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=S7kVlFqZ0tY
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9 hours ago · 6 likes · 4 comments · Tracy Treloar
FEAR NO EVIL
UNITED STATES–ISRAEL DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY COOPERATION INITIATIVE
For your reference, here is the original text of the US-Israel Defense Technology Coooperation Initiative which advances a level of integration not to be found in any other cooperation with a foreign nation. The implication is that Israel is not a foreign nation at all, but the two nations (or whatever it is that represents them) have been completely me…
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7 hours ago · 4 likes · Emanuel Pastreich
The Dworkin Report
Trump’s Epstein Cover-Up Just Cracked. A Court Killed His Voter-Data Grab. And Voters Kept Firing The Sellouts.
For a year, the regime’s whole plan has been to wear you down—bury you in bad news until you stop reading, stop calling, stop believing your voice counts. This morning, I have proof it’s failing. And…
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7 hours ago · 709 likes · 40 comments · Scott Dworkin