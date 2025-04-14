Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterAMERICA...LAND OF THE FREE...HOME OF THE BRAVE? SERIOUSLY?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAMERICA...LAND OF THE FREE...HOME OF THE BRAVE? SERIOUSLY?Alicia Lutz-RolowApr 14, 20252Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterAMERICA...LAND OF THE FREE...HOME OF THE BRAVE? SERIOUSLY?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3ShareCaitlin’s NewsletterEvery Day The Gaza Holocaust Continues, The Empire Tells The Truth About ItselfListen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley…Read more5 hours ago · 152 likes · 37 comments · Caitlin Johnstonehttps://rumble.com/v6rueuz-point-blank-systematic-executions-israeli-soldiers-execute-15-gaza-medics.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=WatchmanForTruthGeorge’s NewsletterWestern Media Complicit in Gaza GenocideIt’s been hard, as a journalist, to watch the demise of a profession sinking into a mire of deceit and dishonesty — but that’s exactly what the Western media has become: a cesspit, smeared in the detritus of a rotting carcass of honesty and integrity…Read more40 minutes ago · 7 likes · George Hazim2Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterAMERICA...LAND OF THE FREE...HOME OF THE BRAVE? SERIOUSLY?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3Share