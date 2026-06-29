AMERICA...JUST WONDERING...WHEN DO YOU THINK IT WILL BE THE APPROPRIATE TIME TO STAND THE FUK UP AGAINST THESE TREASONOUS BASTARDS POSING AS US POLITICIANS?
STAY ON THE FILES AT LEAST FOR GOD SAKE...
Manufacturing Dissent
Serbs Just Forced Their President to Resign Because He Tried to Push Through the Jared Kushner Trump Hotel Project in Belgrade
For months, Aleksandar Vučić’s government kept trying to force through a luxury development deal tied to Jared Kushner. The plan was to turn the bombed‑out Generalstab building — a national symbol and a reminder of the 1999 NATO strikes — into a Trump‑branded hotel and high‑end complex. To make that possible, officials moved to strip the building of its…
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3 hours ago · 91 likes · 13 comments · Nouri™️
Harry Sisson
Trump Humiliated After This Post Backfires
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber…
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4 hours ago · 422 likes · 36 comments · Harry Sisson
Amber Woods
The UN’s Genocide Report and America’s Role
By Amber Woods…
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4 hours ago · 30 likes · 4 comments · Amber Woods
The friendly Viking
Weak men create hard times. Don’t be a weak man.
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4 hours ago · 6 likes · 3 comments · ᛏ the friendly viking ᛏ
The friendly Viking
Here's Your Middle East Conflict Lesson for Today
Here’s Your Middle East Conflict Lesson for Today…
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4 hours ago · 5 likes · 1 comment · ᛏ the friendly viking ᛏ
Tee Ashby
DOUGLAS MACGREGOR: A New Phase of Conflict Has Begun...Turkey Makes Its Move!
The geopolitical chessboard of the Middle East has just been flipped on its head. For decades, Washington and its rogue client state in Tel Aviv believed they could dictate terms to the region through sheer military might and unprovoked state terrorism. They bombed Syria, stole land, and used the skies as their personal bridge to strike Iran with impuni…
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5 hours ago · 63 likes · 18 comments · Tee Ashby