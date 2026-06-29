Tee Ashby

DOUGLAS MACGREGOR: A New Phase of Conflict Has Begun...Turkey Makes Its Move!

The geopolitical chessboard of the Middle East has just been flipped on its head. For decades, Washington and its rogue client state in Tel Aviv believed they could dictate terms to the region through sheer military might and unprovoked state terrorism. They bombed Syria, stole land, and used the skies as their personal bridge to strike Iran with impuni…