The Reese Report

The Atrocious Conviction of Reiner Fuëllmich

As many are unfortunately keen to forget, in 2020, the world was locked down for the claim of a deadly pandemic that still only exists in words. We were then coerced into taking an experimental mystery shot that genetically alters us and contaminates us with nanotech. In July of 2020, an accomplished class-action lawyer who beat Volkswagen and Deutsche …