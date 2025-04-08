Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterAMERICA...I HOPE YOU ARE PREPARED TO RESIST THE 666 BATTLE COMING AT US...JESUS CHRIST IS KING OF KINGS!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAMERICA...I HOPE YOU ARE PREPARED TO RESIST THE 666 BATTLE COMING AT US...JESUS CHRIST IS KING OF KINGS!WHITNEY WEBBAlicia Lutz-RolowApr 08, 20256Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterAMERICA...I HOPE YOU ARE PREPARED TO RESIST THE 666 BATTLE COMING AT US...JESUS CHRIST IS KING OF KINGS!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore22Share6Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterAMERICA...I HOPE YOU ARE PREPARED TO RESIST THE 666 BATTLE COMING AT US...JESUS CHRIST IS KING OF KINGS!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore22Share
This young woman has talent God Bless her and her staff. She’s right on the mark. If you’re catching flak you know you are over the target 🎯
Jesus is coming soon but not BEFORE SATAN COMES BACK 1st as Jesus Christ as Paul teaches in 2Thessalonians 2:1/4
The whole world follows the fake Jesus Revelation 13:3 he performs Supernatural Miracles Revelation 13:13 he comes pretending to be Jesus revelation 13:11.
The only people who don't follow him are written in the Book of Life Revelation 13:8. Don't be deceived and follow the first fake Jesus.
The Man of Lawlessness
2Th 2:1 Now we beseech you, brethren, by the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, and by our gathering together unto him,
2Th 2:2 That ye be not soon shaken in mind, or be troubled, neither by spirit, nor by word, nor by letter as from us, as that the day of Christ is at hand.
2Th 2:3 Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition;
2Th 2:4 Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.
2Th 2:5 Remember ye not, that, when I was yet with you, I told you these things?