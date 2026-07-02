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Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
11h

Souls? AmeriKKKa? You mean, the Native Americans?

Christ.

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/bombs-bursting-in-air-busting-our

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