Follow the money … Where and how did Epstein’s “shadowy” businesses make all of this money? Excerpt: “Epstein’s estate was initially valued at over $600 million, and has paid out a combed $125 million to 150 abuse claimants who received payments from the Epstein Victims’ Compensation Fund.”

In addition to 2 islands and 1 estate in the Virgin Islands, the most expensive town home in Manhattan, the largest “ranch” in New Mexico, an expensive house in Palm Beach and an apartment in Paris (plus large jets and helicopters), Epstein made enough money to spend at least $125 million buying the silence of at least 150 “abuse claimants.” There’s no evidence this former math teacher made this money as a “hedge fund manager.” ... Thanks to Lee Fang for performing real journalism.