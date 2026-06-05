AMERICA...DO NOT STOP TALKING ABOUT THE ATROCITIES BEING PERPETRATED ON THE PALESTINIAN PEOPLE BY THE SATAN-OWNED ISRAELIS...Alicia LutzJun 05, 202665ShareAdamColeman’s NewsletterIsrael- A Foreign Army in the Machinery of American DemocracyToday is the day the House Armed Services Committee votes on Section 224 of the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act. Most Americans do not know it exists. That is not an accident…Read more3 days ago · 1 like · Adam ColemanGOOD RIDDANCE-SHE IS WITH SATAN65Share