AMERICA...ASK YOURSELVES: WHAT'S THE REAL STORY BEHIND TRUMP-NETANYAHU ISRAEL-GAZA & AMERICA?
MONEY & POWER IS WHAT MAKES THESE BASTARDS' WORLD GO AROUND...
GOOD NEWS! Trump's new bill will finally END firearms suppressor registration nonsense
If you want to live, DISTRUST EVERYTHING from government, corporations and the media
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/gaza-child-tries-escape-flames-after-israel-school-attack
Jun 05, 2025
Eid Takbeers echo through the air as the martyrs are laid to rest on the morning of Arafah in Gaza.
A day meant for worship and hope… turned into a funeral march. The voices of mourning blend with the sacred chants of Eid Allahu Akbar… Allahu Akbar… Not in celebration, but in defiance. Not in joy, but in grief wrapped with unwavering faith.
https://substack.com/inbox/post/165253293?utm_source=substack&publication_id=2887843&post_id=165253293&utm_medium=email&utm_content=share&utm_campaign=email-share&triggerShare=true&isFreemail=true&r=qduw1&triedRedirect=true