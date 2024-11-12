Trump’s Scripted Return, Catastrophic Reset, WHO Pandemic Treaty—https://www.bitchute.com/video/YzfDgnUvfHpD/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Trumps New UN Rep: Anti-Semitism Will Be Crushed—America FirstRight?? Yeah Okay!Figure it out People. If Trump was ‘REAL’ and for ‘the American People’ He would not be making Israel (A Terrorist Genociding Country) his First Priority. These are the Actions he would be IMMEDIATELY addressing:

GET OUT OF THE UNITED NATIONS ASAP (Peace, commerce and honest friendship with all nations; entangling alliances with none.) Thomas Jefferson

Restore the country back into the ‘Rule of Law’ and take it out of Fraudulent Corporation Status (Fraud Vitiates All —Maxim of Law) placing it back to a Sovereign Nation Status.

Bring ALL our military back home, where they belong.

Obliterate the War Powers Act which is TREASON and Makes every one of us an ‘ENEMY OF THE STATE’.

Shut down the ‘Private for Profit’, ‘Foreign Owned & Controlled’ Cartel, the FEDERAL RESERVE & It’s arm; the IRS . Return America to Constitutional Money. (Article I, Section 8, Clause 5: [The Congress shall have Power . To coin Money, regulate the Value thereof, and of foreign Coin, and fix the Standard of Weights and Measures. ]

Eradicate ‘PATRIOT ACT’ which is TREASON AGAINST THE AMERICAN PEOPLE, and gives the corrupt politicians Power to systematically innahilate our ‘inherent’ God Given Rights enumerated under the ‘Bill of Rights’ & Protected by the Constitution ‘for the’ United States of America.

Eradicate the TREASONOUS CYBER SECURITY ACT (CISA)- Which Trump himself ‘KNOWINGLY’ signed into an unconstitutional law for spying of the American People, violating our 4th Amendment Right enumerated in the Bill of Rights.

Fourth Amendment:

The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.

Immediately Shut Down ALL government agencies (Standing Armies) that have created by corrupt politicians and congressional legislation for the purpose of oppressing the American People through criminal activities, ie; C.I.A, F.B.I, D.E.A, FEMA, FAA, DOT, NDA, USDA, POLICE DEPARTMENTS (They are a ‘Military Arm’ of the government and has no jurisdiction over the American People. The Sheriffs are the Law of the People.) etc; They are ALL ‘Standing Armies’ the Constitution ‘for the’ United States of America Specifically Prohibits:

Article 1, Section 8, Clause 12 As standing armies in time of peace are dangerous to liberty, and have often been the means of overturning the best constitutions of government, no standing army, or troops of any description whatsoever, shall be raised or kept up by the legislature, except so many as shall be necessary for guards to the arsenals of the United States of America.

Get every single Illegal Alien out of this country sending them back to their own countries, making them have to go through the Legal Process and Avenues everyone else has been to go through, who have good intentions for America and want to be part of America.