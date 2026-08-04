Think Outside the Box

Iran Denies Talks With US Hours After Trump Says Negotiations Will Resume, by Lior Ben Ari, Aug. 3, 2026 | Ynet Global

The Liar-In-Chief, caught red-handed with his hand in the cookie jar. He lies like a rug, it’s a way of life for the ol’ orange man. He has the worse war propaganda apparatus. He needs to hire a better war propaganda staff that will cover his arse instead of making him look like an idiot when Iran disputes his claims. Instead he fancies himself with a h…