AMERICA WE ARE BEING LED STAIGHT INTO THE ABYSS BY A PEDOPHILE CHILD RAPING LIAR...THE EMBARRASSMENT IS OFF THE CHARTS...THE WORLD IS WATCHING...
Think Outside the Box
Iran Denies Talks With US Hours After Trump Says Negotiations Will Resume, by Lior Ben Ari, Aug. 3, 2026 | Ynet Global
The Liar-In-Chief, caught red-handed with his hand in the cookie jar. He lies like a rug, it’s a way of life for the ol’ orange man. He has the worse war propaganda apparatus. He needs to hire a better war propaganda staff that will cover his arse instead of making him look like an idiot when Iran disputes his claims. Instead he fancies himself with a h…
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6 hours ago · 1 like · Nana Baakan Agyiriwah
Tracy Treloar
Israel Just Took The Mediterranean & Nobody Noticed... https://youtube.com/watch?v=AdMkr_EWkhs&si=wbzaIqfU7SQbjM1k
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7 hours ago · 6 likes · 2 comments · Tracy Treloar
The Revolution Continues
Mutually Assured Destruction 2.0
Mutually Assured Destruction 2.0…
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9 hours ago · 9 likes · 2 comments · The Revolution Continues
Gemma O'Doherty's Substack
Politics Is Theatre. Mamdani Is A Jewish Puppet
Grown men who call themselves experts in ‘geopolitics’ have shown themselves to be the most gullible stooges who swallow every narrative the directors create for them. They are the reason we’ve made …
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9 hours ago · 30 likes · 9 comments · Gemma O’Doherty