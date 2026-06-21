AMERICA REMAINS IN A STATE OF DISGRACE...GOD HELP US...
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KairosTimeNow’s Substack
The World Sees Israel for What It Is.
This video exists because memory is short and normalization is powerful…
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8 days ago · 2267 likes · 231 comments · KairosTimeNow
Tracy Treloar
Protocols of the Elders of Zion, Part Two: Excerpts - YouTube https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=sDFBIbzW6g8
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6 hours ago · 1 like · 1 comment · Tracy Treloar
The Warning with Steve Schmidt
War on honor: how Pete Hegseth is erasing the legacy of America's greatest generation
In this 250th year of the United States, I’m writing a series called “The Cause.” “The Cause” was the initial name of the war for the independence of the United States…
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7 hours ago · 101 likes · 13 comments · Steve Schmidt