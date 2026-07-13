AMERICA NEVER ELECTS ANYBODY...THEY ARE ALL SELECTED...STOP THINKING YOUR THOUGHTS MATTER...
STAY ON THE FILES...
Eight Contradictions That Could Tear NATO Apart
Medea Benjamin: The 2026 Ankara summit revealed deep conflicts over Iran, Ukraine, military spending, European sovereignty, democracy, and the alliance’s future. SOURCE:
https://www.laprogressive.com/foreign-policy/tear-nato-apart?utm_source=LA+Progressive+
1000% and to think every country in the world is sooo equally divided is assanine.
Candidate X has got 51% candidate Z 49%
What a total scam it’s more like 70/30 in this country. All of the politicians are owned and operated all blackmailed by the Jeffrey Epstein class.
think extinct. now just stink