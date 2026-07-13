Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Olde school's avatar
Olde school
5h

1000% and to think every country in the world is sooo equally divided is assanine.

Candidate X has got 51% candidate Z 49%

What a total scam it’s more like 70/30 in this country. All of the politicians are owned and operated all blackmailed by the Jeffrey Epstein class.

Reply
Share
Joe Morales prayorbeprey.com's avatar
Joe Morales prayorbeprey.com
12h

think extinct. now just stink

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alicia Lutz-Rolow · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture