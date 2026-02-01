America is One Blood Clot Away from Vance
There is a very specific reason Vance chose to convert to Catholicism on the very eve of his political ascent, and I assure you, it had nothing to do with God. Trump is merely the distraction. The real danger is the calculated, billionaire-funded apparatus standing exactly one blood clot away from the presidency.
“It is indeed better that men should be led to worship God by teaching, than that they should be driven to it by fear of punishment or pain; but it does not follow that because the former course is better, the latter should not be adopted.” — St. Augustine of Hippo.
Really sharp take on the augustine reference. The timing of religous conversions in politics always tells a story, and linking it to coercive control rather than genuine faith is something alot of people miss. I remember watching similar patterns unfold in local politics where sudden shifts seemed more about optics than conviction.