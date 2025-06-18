Iran has launched a new barrage of missiles, including what it claims are next-generation hypersonic weapons, targeting Israel in the sixth day of escalating conflict. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a stark warning for residents of Haifa to evacuate or face “annihilation,” as Iranian officials threatened “punitive operations” against Israeli cities. Watch for details.

Troops guard a federal building during “No Kings” protests Saturday in Los Angeles. Cristopher Rogel Blanquet/Getty

Retired Brigadier General Greg Smith spent 35 years in the Army National Guard. He’s seen riots. He’s protected political conventions. He led the military’s joint task force in response to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. But he’s never witnessed the US armed forces being used the way they’ve been deployed recently in Los Angeles. “This is madness,” he says of President Donald Trump’s call-up of both the National Guard and the Marines in response to protests over the administration’s immigration raids. SOURCE: https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2025/06/madness-a-retired-brig-general-slams-trumps-military-power-grab/?utm_source=mj-newsletters&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter-06-18-2025