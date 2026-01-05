AMERICA HAS TO STOP TRUMP...CONGRESS IS STANDING WITH TRUMP IN TREASON..
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation
Doug Casey on Anarchy and Voluntaryism
By Doug Casey International Man…
6 hours ago · 4 likes · 2 comments · Etienne de la Boetie2

Building a Republic in a Selfish Society
A republic is not built by laws alone. It is built by people, by their habits, their restraint, their willingness to place something higher than themselves above momentary comfort or personal gain. T…
8 hours ago · 26 likes · 3 comments · Anonymous and Anonymous Media Group