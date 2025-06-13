AMERICA HAS NO KINGS...WE HAVE A CONSTITUTION FOR THE REPUBLIC OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA SINCE 1776...
********King For A Day Or Two********
Hail to the chief with your goose steps high.
Fascism with a side order of American pie.
Everybody usually loves a parade.
Except when the premise is grounded in nothing more than a charade.
Surely there will be fireworks to punctuate the celebration.
Of core values, there will be a proper demonstration.
Pretend patriotism will be proudly worn on a well-tailored sleeve.
All the while, the real patriots honestly grieve.
Stanley Wotring
Jun 13, 2025