********King For A Day Or Two********

Hail to the chief with your goose steps high. Fascism with a side order of American pie. Everybody usually loves a parade. Except when the premise is grounded in nothing more than a charade. Surely there will be fireworks to punctuate the celebration. Of core values, there will be a proper demonstration. Pretend patriotism will be proudly worn on a well-tailored sleeve. All the while, the real patriots honestly grieve. Stanley Wotring Jun 13, 2025