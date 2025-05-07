AMERICA DOES NOT HAVE A GOVERNMENT PEOPLE...WRAP YOUR HEADS AROUND THAT
THE USA INC. IS A 'PRIVATE-FOR-PROFIT'-'FOREIGN FOREIGN-OWNED & CONTROLLED' CORPORATION !!!
What on earth is happening (WOEIH) -> transcriptions 4 study
The state makes fake fiat "laws" to manipulate and control, and the Banksters make fake fiat "money" to pay the state to do so ... both are fiat shit created out of thin air!
Listen now
a year ago · 1 like · Dennis promoting Mark Passio
AYE’s Substack
HIGH TREASON - Stasi Sturgeon is Clintons partner in crime
Read more
16 hours ago · 1 like · Clan Macleod
The friendly Viking
"The United States Government will never default. We will raise the debt ceiling." ---- they need multiple wars to really accelerate it.
WAR is the best way to keep the ponzi going… TfV…
Listen now
17 hours ago · 2 likes · the friendly viking
Makes not much difference as this is how it has to play out. Just enjoy the time one has on this earth be good to and love those around oneself and be ready to go when your number pops up.
Australia’s one Too! But as you know the Bread and Circuses Dumbed down ones Can’t or wont see it .