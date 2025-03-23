America & EU Are Being Destroyed From Within. Globalist Oligarchs, Class Warfare & the NWO Part 1—The American people have been fattened up—physically, intellectually, psychologically—like livestock being prepared for slaughter. This isn't just about rising obesity rates or declining literacy; it's about a systematic effort to weaken, soften, and pacify an entire population. Decades of corporate influence, political sabotage, and engineered dependency have turned America into a nation of passive, unskilled, and unhealthy consumers—ripe for exploitation. Your food is poisoned. Your education is hollowed out. Your strength is eroded. And worst of all, you've been conditioned to accept it. In this talk, Shahid Bolsen breaks down the statistics, the trends, and the mechanisms behind this sabotage—and what you need to do to break free before it's too late.

https://rumble.com/v6qunv8-america-and-eu-are-being-destroyed-from-within.-globalist-oligarchs-class-w.html

America & Europe Are Being Destroyed From Within. Globalist Oligarchs, Class Warfare & the NWO Part 2— TRUMP IS A HARDCORE ACCELERATIONIST AND A FOLLOWER OF THE BILLIONAIRE TECHNOCRAT OLIGARCHS DARK ENLIGHTENMENT. THESE VIDEOS EXPLAIN EXACTLY "HOW AND WHY" TRUMP IS DESTROYING AMERICA FROM WITHIN, TO BUILD BACK BETTER. TO RECREATE THE WORLD, IN THE FORM OF A COMPLETE AND ABSOLUTE TECHNO-FEUDALISM OLIGARCH UTOPIA (FOR THEM AND AN ABSOLUTE DYSTOPIA FOR THE MASSES). THIS IS HOW THE PLAN TO OWN EVERYTHING…

The Globalist Ultra-Rich Don't Give a Shit about HOW The Great Reset 4th Industrial Revolution GLOBAL Governance AI Digital Beast System is Established. Nor under What Pretense it is Justified by. Trump is Merely Plan B for the Enslavement of the Global Population. These videos cover Acceleration from both a Leftist Climate Hoax Viewpoint, and an Economic Overlord Class Represented by Trump and his Technocrat Billionaire Public Private Partners. America was Not on Board with the Climate Hoax Lies, So. The Hard Core Right Economic Fascist Version it is.

FOR THOSE WHO STILL SUPPORT TRUMP, YOU BETTER WAKE YOUR ASS UP AND MAKE A STAND, SOON IT WILL BE TOO LATE…

Humanity, as a Collective Has Failed to Learn the Lessons of History. And this time, They Will Not Merely Be Forced to Relive that History, but will instead Bare Witness to the Greatest Evil that has Ever Occurred. This Time, Class Warfare Represents Total War Against All Humanity. We are Not Dealing Merely With the Rule of the "Have"s" Over the "Have Nots." We are not talking about Benevolent Would Be Overlords or Monarchs. Nor simply, even just Cruel Tyrants.

The Enemies that we Now Face, who are even Now Waging a War Against us, are Criminally Insane Psychopaths who are So Twisted by Their Evil Greed and Lust For Power that They Are Prepared to Destroy the Entire World to Possess it. World Governments are Now Being Dismantled, in Preparation For the Slaughter and Enslavement of the Global Population. And there is no EVIL or ATROCITY that they are not willing to Commit to Ensure Their Conquest. They are MONSTERS. Mad Dogs that Must Be Put Down. For they are Already Attempting to PUT YOU DOWN.

If you search the TERM Class Warfare on the Internet, you will mostly likely find Communist Bullshit or irrelevant nonsense. Most of the discourse is merely Partisan Political Rhetoric. Most of it is old outworn viewpoints that lack any relevance or context that relates to our modern day world. It most certainly does not cover how the entire Global Population is in Imminent Danger of Being Sacrificed on the Altar of Globalist Greed. The Most prominent CRY of Class Warfare is at the very beginning of the Communist Manifesto.

While Communism is indeed Class Warfare, the ends it served were the Establishment of a Far More Draconian Rulership, the Transfer of All Wealth and Power to the Ruling Elite, and the Complete Subjugation of the Masses, making the entire population an utter Peasant - Slave Class. The Class Warfare I am talking about is the Open Threat Being Made of: YOU WILL OWN NOTHING.

I am talking about the fact that the Checks and Balances of our Political System were broken long ago. And that the unrestrained Consolidation of Power by the Ruling Elite has increased by extremely immense proportions. That the Ultra Rich have not only Hijacked and Taken Control Over Our Government but they are NOW IN THE PROCESS OF COMPLETELY DISMANTLING THE GOVERNMENT ITSELF. IT IS CLASS WARFARE THAT IS AT THE HEART OF ALL THE WORLD’S ILLS.

Just like any of the Establishment Representatives, Authorities, or Experts that are the Tools and Mouthpiece of the Ruling Elite, the top influencers in both the Mainstream Media or Alt-Right Controlled Opposition, THEY ALL COMPLETELY IGNORE THE TRUE MOVERS BEHIND WORLD EVENTS AND THE TRUE CAUSE THAT LIES AT THE HEART OF EVERYTHING OF CONSEQUENCE.

It is not the Petty Tech Billionaires who Created the Systems of our Enslavement. Nor are they ultimately the ones who are to Blame Directly for the Master Plan of Globalist Enslavement that is Set to Destroy our Modern World Governments and Industrial Civilization. The Tech Billionaires, just like the Beast System Control Grid Itself Shall Serve the Masters who Rule From the Shadows. The True World's Richest Oligarchs, that Own the Banks and Mega-Corporations. The Ones Who Own the Politicians and Entire World Governments. Those who Serve or Support their Agenda, or those who benefit from their Personal interests are an ASSET.

https://rumble.com/v6qyh0c-america-and-eu-are-being-destroyed-from-within.-globalist-oligarchs-class-w.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=TheWarAgainstYou