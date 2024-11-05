MY HEART IS SO BROKEN FOR THE CHILDREN WHO HAVE LIVED THROUGH THIS SATANIC TRAFFICKING HELL—

An important message from Allyson Carter about the Diddy case, the alleged human trafficking network, tunnels and a special thanks to those that "get it"—Ally Carter, is one of the most outspoken individuals making serious claims about Diddy. Ally has been vocal about her experiences, drawing public attention to hidden aspects of the music industry and stirring conversations about accountability.

It seems like Ally's info doesn't miss after she mentioned a 2nd big arrest incoming and we saw the CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch - Mike Jeffries, has been indicted on similar charges to Diddy involving trafficking. She is now saying there will be another big arrest coming soon.

Jaguar Wright and Ally Carter have both been outspoken catalysts in this "great awakening" regarding the Diddy case, and share a lot of the same thoughts and views in general. This is the pair talking about Tupac, Tr*uma, Tunnels and more.