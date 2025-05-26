TRIGGER WARNING: Sensitive subject matter discussed. Ally Carter shares chilling descriptions of what “auctions” were like — a side of human trafficking and exploitation that many have never heard but need to. Her courage to speak out is sparking awareness and saving lives. Let’s keep the conversation going. Let’s protect our children. Join the fight at: AllysArmy.com

Post on your social media platforms and TALK ABOUT THE CHILDREN…See the images below for details on the VIRTUAL march to help protect the children!

WARNING!

If you are a survivor of MK Ultra, sex trafficking, Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA), or even if you unsure, please tread cautiously on this website. There is some very graphic and potentially triggering material on this site. Please pay attention to yourself and how things are affecting you. If it becomes too much for you, please jump off the site.

Much of the material on this website is NOT suitable for children. If you are under the age of 18, please have parental supervision when navigating this website. Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world: indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has. -Margaret Mead.

https://rumble.com/v4jw6wf-ally-all-of-us-a-to-z.html

Virtual Marches Happening!

Ally: A to Z

Seg 4: A to Z

Ally: A to Z" touches on the many topics relating to child sex trafficking, satanic ritual abuse, and MK Ultra being done at the highest levels, and the ways it has creeped into all of our homes and caused us ALL to be complicit. Thank you for sharing everywhere. Stay tuned for Part 2 coming soon. Peaceful protests on April 27-28 on behalf of Ally, Shelly, and all survivors.

Please don't be focused on the big names or the bloodlines Ally mentions here. The message is child sex slavery, child sex trafficking and child rape and torture. Ally is just a messenger based on her experiences.

If we lose this vital message and get distracted by insignificant things, we lose our focus and we lose the ability to fight for the millions of children being sold into sex slavery. It is up to each of us to save them. Humanity is at a precipice, and we have one shot to get this right.

We have one shot to make our voices heard on behalf of every child. They are depending on us! We can not fail them!!! I am asking each of you personally, will you stand in this fight?? Don't stand for Ally. Stand up because of the crimes being committed against humanity. Stand for our children.

Lastly, no money, merchandise, or fees should ever be sought after or gained. If you see that, please know anyone asking for money is trafficking the truth, and that makes them complicit!!!

#AllyCarter

#AllysArmy

#DutyBound

#SurvivorsWeSeeYou

#DisruptTheDemand

#TheStormIsHere

End Human Trafficking…If not now, WHEN? If not you, WHO? Defend the poor and fatherless: Do justice to the afflicted and needy. Deliver the poor and needy: Rid them out of the hand of the wicked. -Psalm 82:3-4