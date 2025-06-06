Palantir, a data analytics software company, has faced accusations of corruption and ethical concerns, particularly regarding its work with government agencies. These concerns include potential misuse of data, surveillance, and involvement in controversial policies like immigration enforcement. Palantir has also faced scrutiny for transparency and potential misleading of investors.

Ethical Concerns and Misuse of Data:

Privacy: Palantir's tools can be used to analyze vast amounts of personal data, raising concerns about privacy violations and potential abuse.

Surveillance: The company's technology has been used for surveillance purposes, including immigration enforcement efforts, which have drawn criticism.

Data Manipulation: There are concerns that Palantir's tools could be used to manipulate data for political or other purposes.

Lack of Transparency: Palantir's work with government agencies and foreign governments has been criticized for lacking transparency.

Misuse of AI: Misuse of AI and other tools in actions like immigration enforcement, potentially ignoring due process rights.

Corruption and Misleading Investors:

Securities Class Action: Palantir has faced a securities class action lawsuit, alleging that the company misled investors about its growth prospects during its direct listing.

Lack of Transparency on Risk Factors: Critics have accused Palantir of lacking transparency regarding key risk factors, including data protection and work with foreign governments.

Potential for Bid Rigging and Kickbacks: Palantir's work with government agencies raise concerns about potential bid rigging and kickbacks.

Improper Use of Government Contracts: Palantir uses its position as a government vendor to improperly obtain additional work with the government.

Overall, Palantir's involvement in government contracts and data analytics has sparked concerns about ethical practices, potential misuse of data, and transparency. These concerns have led to criticism and legal challenges, raising questions about the company's responsibilities and accountability.

A Palantir investor filed a suit in September 2022, seeking class-action status, alleging the company made "materially false and misleading statements" regarding its business and earnings prospects. The lawsuit specifically targeted statements suggesting that "armed conflicts" and "economic crises" would benefit Palantir's business. Business Insider reported on the lawsuit.

Plaintiffs in this securities class action alleged that Palantir Technologies Inc. (Palantir), a data analytics software company, misled investors about its growth prospects when Palantir went public through a direct listing

Case : Cupat v. Palantir Technologies Inc. et al.

Alex Karp, Palantir's CEO, speaks on a panel at the U.S. Capitol on April 30, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Former Palantir Workers Condemn Company's Work With Trump Administration…

While top brass at Silicon Valley’s largest companies have been acquiescing to the Trump administration, studies have found that rank-and-file tech workers tend to oppose Trump and hold liberal views on a host of social issues.

Big Tech employees resisted the first Trump administration’s policies, including the attempts to restrict immigration and travel from foreign countries, yet the former Palantir employees say the resistance has been muted among tech workers in Trump’s second term.

They wrote: “democracy faces escalating threats: biometric data collection on immigrant children, journalists being targeted, science programs defunded, and key U.S. allies, like Ukraine, sidelined. Trump’s administration has sought to greatly expand executive powers while alluding to monarchy,” adding that: “Big Tech, including Palantir, is increasingly complicit, normalizing authoritarianism under the guise of a 'revolution’ led by oligarchs. We must resist this trend.”

Thirteen former employees of influential data-mining firm Palantir are condemning the company’s work with the Trump administration, weeks after Immigration and Customs Enforcement reached a deal to pay Palantir $30 million to provide the agency with “near real-time visibility” into the movement of migrants in the U.S.

In a letter shared exclusively with NPR, the ex-Palantir workers, former software engineers, managers and an employee who worked in the firm’s privacy and civil liberties team, say when they joined the powerful tech company, they believed in its code of conduct stating that its software should protect the vulnerable and ensure the responsible development of artificial intelligence.

“Early Palantirians understood the ethical weight of building these technologies,” the thirteen former employees wrote in the letter. “These principles have now been violated, and are rapidly being dismantled at Palantir Technologies and across Silicon Valley.” Palantir, co-founded by Trump ally billionaire Peter Thiel, offers data-analyzing software that uses AI to pull information from a multitude of sources and compiles it into charts, tables and heat maps. Its ability to disentangle complex datasets has made its platforms popular with law enforcement and the military. (POLICE STATE RISING)

Palantir’s customers include the Israel Defense Forces, the U.S. Department of Defense, and dozens of large corporations. Now, its surveillance tools are being deployed by the Trump administration. Palantir and the White House did not return requests for comment.

SOURCE: https://www.wgbh.org/news/2025-05-05/former-palantir-workers-condemn-companys-work-with-trump-administration

The logo of the big data analytics software company Palantir Technologies on display during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, on Jan. 23, 2025.

The Gleeful Profiteers of Trump’s Police State

Palantir’s stock soared this week as its CEO cheerfully screamed, “We’re doin’ it,” on an investor call—clarifying that “it” includes “on occasion” killing people.

On a call with investors earlier this week, Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp—fresh off a week of stock surges—was euphoric. “We’re doin’ it!” he yelled, arms spread wide. “And I’m sure you’re enjoying this as much as I am!”

The “it” in question? It seemed to be a reference to enabling President Donald Trump’s administration to carry out mass deportation and police surveillance domestically, while aiding the “West” globally—actions that, “on occasion,” Karp said on the call, may involve the need to “kill.”

“I’m very happy to have you along for the journey,” the CEO said. “We are crushing it. We are dedicating our company to the service of the West and the United States of America, and we’re super-proud of the role we play, especially in places we can’t talk about.”

“Palantir is here to disrupt,” he continued. “And, when it’s necessary, to scare our enemies and, on occasion, kill them.” (Palantir did not respond to a request for comment.)

SOURCE: https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2025/02/palantir-alex-karp-trump-private-prisons-profiteers/

