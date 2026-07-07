ALL YOU SWIFTIES OUT THERE...WHO DON'T KNOW WHO TAYLOR SWIFT OWES HER SUCCESSFUL CAREER & ALLEGIANCE TO...WELL..YOU NEED TO GET YOUR HEADS OUT OF YOUR ASSES...SHE BELONGS TO SATAN...WTFU!
PARENTS OF THESE DERANGED YOUNG PEOPLE NEED TO WTFU ALREADY!
Alicia Silverstone has emerged with devastating footage from inside the Swift-Kelce wedding in New York City that is so heinous, so unspeakably evil, that it could burn Hollywood to the ground and end the careers of hundreds of A-listers.
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Merlot is more like raw murder than raw blood. Jmho