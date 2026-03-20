Omid’s Substack

The Domino Effect: Scott Ritter Warns That Israel’s Strike on Iran’s South Pars Gas Field Could Trigger Global Energy Chaos

In a raw, unfiltered interview released former UN weapons inspector and Marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter lays out a chilling scenario: Israel’s reported strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field isn’t just another escalation in the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran—it could be the spark that ignites a regional inferno and sends the global econ…