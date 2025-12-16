ALL VACCINES ARE BAD VACCINES...THEY ARE REALLY DEPOPULATION DEATH JABS
The Defender
Pediatrician Fired for Role as CDC Vaccine Adviser Is ‘Un-Fired’ Next Day, Wife Says
AJW3477’s Substack
The Harm That Can’t Be Named In Psychiatry…Yet!
The truth is already out there…
The Vigilant Fox
The Dam Is Breaking—and Big Pharma Is Panicking
The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here…
Liberating Motherhood
Healthcare in the United States is a scam
This morning, I signed up for a new health insurance plan. If you don’t live in the United States, you might not know how this works, so a brief primer…
The Health Ranger's newsletter
Children’s health defense seeks revocation of covid vaccine approvals, citing safety concerns
Fraudulent FDA Approval: CHD alleges Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines were unlawfully transitioned from Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to full approval without proper long-term safety data, violating federal law and misleading the public…
Measles Gaslighting: Then vs. Now-Making a mountain out of a molehill. Dr. Wojak, M.D.
Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 16, 2025 - mRNA Jabs Revealed as Biological NERVE AGENTS Designed to Maim and Kill
WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack
How Does VAERS Erase SIDS from the system? Just Delete The Diagnosis, Believe It It's As Simple As That. 19 Hidden SIDS Found So Far.
There are at least 19 Sudden Infant Death Syndromes where the symptom MedDRA code has been completely deleted from the initial report, leaving the report with absolutely no MedDRA code what so ever! Here is a example but I’ll attach links to all 19 reports below…
