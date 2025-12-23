ALL THE CREATIVE DEMONIC WAYS THEY KEEP ON COMING AT US...WHO ARE YOU GOING TO FLOOD OUT NEXT, YOU BASTARDS?
THEY ARE FOLLOWING THEIR AGENDA-THEY ARE NOT PLAYING...
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation
JAMMED UP Passengers ‘trapped in cars’ in middle of road as self-driving Waymo vehicles stall during San Francisco power outage
by Emma Crabtree…
Read more
11 hours ago · 3 likes · 2 comments · Etienne de la Boetie2
The Wise Wolf
Poison in the Water: Is Your Family Safe?
LeeAnne Walters turned on her kitchen faucet one morning in Flint, Michigan and watched the water run brown. Not the faint discoloration you might dismiss as old pipes clearing themselves out, but the color of rust and ruin, the unmistakable shade of something profoundly wrong. She had three children in that house, and for months she had been telling anyone in city government who would listen that something was poisoning her family. They told her the water was fine. They told her she was overreacting. They told her to run the tap for a few minutes before drinking. They told her everything except the truth, which was that her children were being slowly poisoned by the very infrastructure meant to sustain their lives…
Read more
9 hours ago · 75 likes · 6 comments · 🐺The Wise Wolf and Lily-Rose Dawson