ALL OF THESE 3 & 4 LETTER AGENCIES ARE CONSTITUTIONALLY PROHIBITED STANDING ARMIES...WE NEED TO MOW THEM ALL INTO EXTINCTION!
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Paulo’s Substack
400+ senior leaders from CBP, ICE, DHS, DoD, USCG, state and local law enforcement, and international partners to address the evolving challenges shaping border security operations today
And there is nothing the leftists, communists, and protestors can do because America is full-spectrum militarized “space.” All great people no…
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19 minutes ago · 2 likes · Paulo Kirk
Author Scott Ritter Being Interviewed by Ksenia Sobchak
Real Scott Ritter
The Criminalization of Patriotism
I was recently interviewed by Ksenia Sobchak. She had apparently taken umbrage over what she perceived as my unwillingness to be critical of Russia…
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an hour ago · 53 likes · 3 comments · Scott Ritter
Dean Blundell
Trump Just Appointed Himself “Guardian of the Strait” — A Waterway He Doesn’t Control, In A War He Said Would Take Four Weeks That He Just Started Up Again
You can’t make this shit up. I’ve tried. My editor has tried. Reality keeps lapping us. This Substack is 100% reader-funded, and we couldn’t be more grateful that you’re here. Becoming a paid subscriber gives you unlimited access and gets fact-based information like this in front of more people. Your support, free or paid, is why we exist. Thank you. Si…
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3 hours ago · 333 likes · 25 comments · Dean Blundell