Dean Blundell

Trump Just Appointed Himself “Guardian of the Strait” — A Waterway He Doesn’t Control, In A War He Said Would Take Four Weeks That He Just Started Up Again

You can’t make this shit up. I’ve tried. My editor has tried. Reality keeps lapping us. This Substack is 100% reader-funded, and we couldn’t be more grateful that you’re here. Becoming a paid subscriber gives you unlimited access and gets fact-based information like this in front of more people. Your support, free or paid, is why we exist. Thank you. Si…