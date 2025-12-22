Rina Oh was a rising New York City artist - until she was drawn into the world of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Suddenly, Rina was surrounded by predators engaged in human trafficking, exploitation, and child sexual abuse. Now, she breaks years of silence to tell her heartbreaking story of the abuse she endured from Jeffrey Epstein - and to reveal his most horrific crimes, which have never been made public.



After a world-shattering break-up, Rina leaned on someone she trusted: her friend, model Lisa Phillips, who promised to help her get back on her feet. Instead, that trust would lead Rina directly into the orbit of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.



What followed was a descent into a world defined by manipulation, coercion, and abuse - one designed to confuse, isolate, and silence its victims. Behind closed doors, power replaced consent, and fear replaced agency. Rina was trapped inside a system built to protect its perpetrators and erase the voices of the young women caught inside it.



Rina got a look inside - and experienced - the heart of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's human trafficking and abuse. She met central figures in their world, including Virginia Giuffre - and learned about horrific crimes that have never been made public... until now.



For years, Rina was unsure anyone would believe her - or that speaking out could ever matter against men so powerful. Now, with the Epstein Files about to be released, she finally feels able to break her silence. She tells her survival story not only to expose the abuse she endured by Jeffrey Epstein, but to reclaim her voice and confront a global trafficking network - outing the depths of Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and their inner circle's horrific crimes.