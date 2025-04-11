Cov - Id Project Substack

The Graphene Nanoparticle Slavery Project

In December 2020, I received an audio recording from an alleged employee of a laboratory in Paris, who warned about the intention to administer certain nanoparticles to the population. Much of the information he shared appears to have come to fruition. He also provided us with interesting clues about these nanoparticles, which we were later able to conf…