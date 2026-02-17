Rep. Thomas Massie is politically conservative. Donald Trump has been trying to tell the nation otherwise, but Massie is about as conservative as they come. Rep. Massie has also shown himself to be a person of principle who cares deeply about getting justice for the Epstein survivors. Massie has become the rare elected Republican who is not afraid to criticize Trump and his administration from the right.

In this video, we explore the most macabre aspects of the Epstein files: what was alleged, who said it, where the claims originated, and how these narratives spread across media and online communities.

We separate documented facts from speculation, analyze the psychology behind ritual panic, and look at why the idea of elite occult practices continues to grip the public imagination.

James investigates the mounting efforts by political elites like Pam Bondi and legacy media outlets to label any investigation into the Epstein files as "antisemitism," revealing a deeply concerning pattern of weaponized rhetoric designed to shut down discourse and protect what Congressman Ro Khanna calls “The Epstein Class”.