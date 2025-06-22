The U.S. is “not planning further action” (while also threatening more)

The Iranian nuclear program has been “totally destroyed”

So… which is it? 🤔

If You Voted for This, Own It

Congratulations. You got your chaos.

or worse, “We need to keep the brown people out”…

To the folks who said “We need a strongman,” or “At least eggs are cheaper,”

By NIKA | Creator of GYM IN A BOX®

“President Trump is taking an enormous risk. And we’re the collateral.”

Whether bombing Iran was a good idea or a catastrophic gamble — and it could turn out to be either (or both) — one thing is certain:

👉 It is war.

And war is exactly what Donald Trump swore he’d never get us into again.

But here we are — watching the Middle East spiral while the world holds its breath and the man in charge boasts from a golf course.

🛑 Let’s be clear:

Trump’s base will try to twist themselves into pretzels (like J.D. Vance did last week) to explain how a promise of “peace through strength” magically turned into preemptive strikes on a sovereign nation.

They won’t call it war — even though Trump himself called it that.

They’ll call it “necessary,” “clean,” “surgical,” maybe even “a win.”

But what it really is… is a ticking time bomb of global retaliation, oil price shockwaves, and the exact kind of endless entanglement he once criticized Bush and Obama for.