❗ The Lies Already Started
In his speech tonight, Trump claimed:
Iran’s nuclear sites were “completely obliterated”
The Iranian nuclear program has been “totally destroyed”
The U.S. is “not planning further action” (while also threatening more)
So… which is it? 🤔
If You Voted for This, Own It
To the folks who said “We need a strongman,” or “At least eggs are cheaper,”
or worse, “We need to keep the brown people out”…
Congratulations. You got your chaos.
“President Trump is taking an enormous risk. And we’re the collateral.”
Whether bombing Iran was a good idea or a catastrophic gamble — and it could turn out to be either (or both) — one thing is certain:
👉 It is war.
And war is exactly what Donald Trump swore he’d never get us into again.
But here we are — watching the Middle East spiral while the world holds its breath and the man in charge boasts from a golf course.
🛑 Let’s be clear:
Trump’s base will try to twist themselves into pretzels (like J.D. Vance did last week) to explain how a promise of “peace through strength” magically turned into preemptive strikes on a sovereign nation.
They won’t call it war — even though Trump himself called it that.
They’ll call it “necessary,” “clean,” “surgical,” maybe even “a win.”
But what it really is… is a ticking time bomb of global retaliation, oil price shockwaves, and the exact kind of endless entanglement he once criticized Bush and Obama for.
Let’s just pray to whatever higher force you believe in that the retaliation bombs land on the right voters.
Because the rest of us — the ones who warned you, marched, screamed, wrote, pleaded — we didn’t ask for this.
Latin American countries condemn US strike and urge dialogue
From CNN’s Jessie Yeung and Mauricio Torres
Several Latin American countries have criticized the US strikes on Iran, while others voiced alarm and called for peace.
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel condemned the strikes in a post on X late Saturday, warning it could expand the conflict in the region. “We strongly condemn the US bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities, which constitutes a dangerous escalation of the conflict in the Middle East,” he wrote. “This aggression gravely violates the UN Charter and international law and plunges humanity into a crisis with irreversible consequences.”
Chilean President Gabriel Boric also condemned the attack on X, writing: “We demand and need peace.”
Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Ministry condemned what it called “the military aggression against Iran,” in a statement. Others called for dialogue and de-escalation.
Colombia’s foreign ministry urged all parties to resume negotiations as “the only responsible and lasting way out of the current crisis.”
Mexico’s foreign ministry wrote on X: “Restoring peaceful coexistence among the states in the region remains the highest priority.”
Real concern” of Iranian retaliation, says CNN analyst—CNN’s Rhea Mogul
President Donald Trump warned that the US could still go after additional targets because there “is a real concern that now the Iranians will retaliate,” an analyst has said.
Iran has said “several times” that if the US “joins this war and attacks their nuclear facilities, they will retaliate against US forces in the region, against US interests, and there are a lot of those,” said CNN political and global affairs analyst Barak Ravid.
“There are US bases in Qatar, in the UAE, in Saudi Arabia, in Bahrain. They are all in the range of Iran’s missiles, and not even the long-range missiles. And the Iranians have thousands of short-range missiles that can reach those US bases. And I think this is now the number-one question: Are the Iranians going to launch this retaliation?” Ravid said. He added that the second question is whether Iran will close the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping route.
“This is another threat they made. And closing the Strait of Hormuz would influence the entire commercial shipping in the Gulf. Much of it is oil and natural gas. This will get energy prices up. This will influence the entire world’s economy,” Ravid said.
😤 Final Thought from Me
This was never about peace.
It was about ego.
It was about distraction.
It was about power for power’s sake.
THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS 🥴‼️
But don’t expect the sane among us to stay quiet anymore.
