United Nations Directive 001—

The Start of The New World Order

In our Calendar Year of 4 July 2025.

In accordance with the approval of the majority of United Nations members

the following directive is in effect upon receipt and will be implemented immediately except for those subjects or items, that will require

additional time to change and/or implement.

All United Nations States will forthwith be known by their

‘New Name’ and ‘Corresponding Number’

For Instance—

The former nation of Canada— America Area 0001

The former United States of America—America Area 0002.

The former Central America & Mexico— America Central Area 0003

The remainder of the former nations of South America— America Area 0004.

The former nations in Europe—Europe 0010, with a new map to delineate boundaries between Europe 0010 and Asia 0020.

All new names for former nations within the various world continents are listed in the addendum to this directive, along with new maps, to establish boundaries and locations of main United Nations Control Centers (UNCCs) which will administer all future government, administrative, military and policing responsibilities.

(PAGE-1)

As of 17 March 2025, the former United States of America has turned over its military and police forces to the United Nations for control and responsibility, and they will be disbanded or integrated into our Global United Nations forces, as soon as possible.

The former United States of America, being the last nation to cede authority over to the United Nations Security Council, has created untold problems and delays for our United Nations plans, and will soon feel the brunt of rapid and decisive changes to meet our scheduled goals, of a unified and One- World- Government.

The entire Executive Branch of the former United States Government is hereby dismissed, as our selected United Nations Leaders will assume those duties, with an approved administrative council, to assume those duties. The Judicial Branch is likewise dismissed immediately, as United Nations Judges have been selected and are waiting to assume that task.

The Legislative Branch will remain at their posts, until they are incrementally relieved of duties by United Nations Representatives, not yet selected or in place to discharge those responsibilities.

Questions regarding this directive or further concerns should be held in ‘abeyance’ until United Nations Representatives for your respective locations have arrived to resolve pending issues and questions.

For the immediate moment, you may continue your life as you have in the past. However, the instructions below are not to be questioned or disputed. You will all have sufficient time to understand and follow these and future directives, orders, and regulations as they are formulated and issued.

Please do not panic, and you will find our new world transforming into one of a society of planetary excellence. Orders to all Personnel of former Federal, State, County, and Local Governmental Entities.

https://www.un.org/en/summit-of-the-future/pact-for-the-future-revisions

https://www.un.org/en/summit-of-the-future/action-days

PAGE - (2)