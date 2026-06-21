ALBANIA...BEING PUT THROUGH TREMENDOUS UNREST COMPLIMENTS OF THE DISGUSTING CORRUPT TRUMPS...SHAME ON US FOR NOT STOPPING THIS BULLSHIT!THE AMERICAN PEOPLE STAND WITH ALBANIA & HER SOVEREIGNTYAlicia LutzJun 21, 202654ShareIndependent Thought Here Are The Epstein Files Implicating Trump - Please Share Them EverywhereIndependent Thought is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber…Read more5 months ago · 15588 likes · 811 comments · Independent ThoughtTracy Treloar Is Albania USED to Create ANOTHER CONFLICT in the BALKANS? Neanderthal Clones ( from Epstein Files). - YouTube https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=TNsuLbQdIVY&list=LL&index=1&pp=iAQBsAgCLink in comments… Listen now5 hours ago · 1 comment · Tracy Treloar54Share