Must loaded planes fall from the sky? Plane travel today in post-era of COVID injections (mRNA-DNA) is very dangerous! Pilots are flying (~100%) with vaccine induced 'silent' myocarditis & at risk; we

Is it that many airline pilots have incurred very serious heart myocardium (heart muscle and pericarditis) damage from the OWS COVID Malone Bourla et al. mRNA transfection injection and so the FAA enlarged ECG parameters for pilots? From 200 ms to 300ms? The FAA did this SILENTLY, with no announcement just after the mRNA vaccines were rolled out and man…