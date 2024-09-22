Rosa Koire was an American hero, a thought leader, and an international best-selling author of the book “Behind the Green Mask: U.N. Agenda 21”.

Unfortunately, we lost her in May of 2021 to lung cancer at the young age of 50. She was a big enough threat to the New World Order, and her death may have been tied to the elite freemason-satanic driven scumbags trying to decimate the United States of America and the Entire World.

Thank you for what you did while you were here. fighting for the freedoms of your People and Our country. Rest in Peace Ms. Rosa Koire. You are with Our Heavenly Father Now…