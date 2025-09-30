Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Todd Lutz US Army 1SG (RET)'s avatar
Todd Lutz US Army 1SG (RET)
4h

A "put your money where your mouth is" campaign must be mandated for all those "you'll own nothing and like it" false flaggers. Then ok immediately as a set the example leadership thing all those elites talking jive about owning nothing then immediately surrender all money which goes to the debt, sell their jachts, mansions, etc the let's see if theyze walk meets theyze talk

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Lutz-Rolow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture