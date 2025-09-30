AGENDA 21THE END OF A FREE PEOPLEAlicia LutzSep 30, 2025716ShareWhat Is Agenda 21?What You should already know, but if you don’t, you Need To Educate Yourself On It Immediately!!https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/Agenda21.pdf716Share
A "put your money where your mouth is" campaign must be mandated for all those "you'll own nothing and like it" false flaggers. Then ok immediately as a set the example leadership thing all those elites talking jive about owning nothing then immediately surrender all money which goes to the debt, sell their jachts, mansions, etc the let's see if theyze walk meets theyze talk