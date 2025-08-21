Part I Gun Confiscation

Unarmed people are easier to manipulate, control, and enslave.



Apr 26, 2014

Conservative environmental scientists have known for years that global forces behind the scenes were moving toward one-world government. It was not until recently that it was possible to see the comprehensive plan, published in an official document offered to the world entitled Our Global Neighborhood: The Report of the Commission on Global Governance. Feb 16, 1995 https://www.gdrc.org/u-gov/global-neighbourhood/

Its recommendations are arrogantly bold – an indicator of the confidence the radical environmentalists have about their chances for success in implementing their agenda. They are also frighteningly serious.

Global objective

The objective of the program, conceived in 1971, has been to designate sites worldwide for preservation and to protect the biodiversity of chosen sites on a global level.

UN Agenda 21

In this special report, we present the hard copy, black and white evidence of the radical environmentalists’ plan to relegate the politically powerless among the human race to limited areas set aside for human habitation in the decades ahead.

The June 25, 1993 issue of Science magazine reports the plan calls for 23.4% of the land to be put into wilderness (no human use) and 26.2% into corridors and human buffer zones (very limited use by humans). Continues at https://www.theeuroprobe.org/2014-021-the-un-wildlands-project-unleashes-its-war-on-mankind/

Wildlands Project: United Nations' plan to depopulate by forcing us off 50% of all land

Essential Background Reading, published in 2003