AGAIN I ASK YOU...WHAT MEDICAL INDUSTRY?
STAY ON THE FILES
Kim Osbøl’s Substack
Call: The Ozempic 'mRNA' Injection Is The New Non-Existing Covid 'Virus' Vaccine!
The Sick Satanic Ozempic Nephilim Osiris Transformation…
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3 days ago · 5 likes · 1 comment · Kim Osbøl Copenhagen Denmark
Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche
An Update on the SARS-CoV-2 Pandemic and the Lessons It May Teach Us
Current evolutionary dynamics…
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2 days ago · 51 likes · 14 comments · Geert Vanden Bossche
Roman Bystrianyk
Breaking Free of the Sickness Industrial Complex
If we could give every individual the right amount of nourishment and exercise, not too little and not too much, we would have found the safest way to health…
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2 days ago · 45 likes · 13 comments · Roman Bystrianyk
Theo’s Newsletter , Фёдор Бурден
ALL VACCINES ARE BIOWEAPONS THAT WILL KILL YOU & YOUR CHILDREN: URGENT WARNING From Bret Weinstein: ALL 3 Vaccine Technologies Are Fundamentally UNSAFE
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17 hours ago · 1 like · Theo Burden, Фёдор Бурден